County employees learn strategies to ...

County employees learn strategies to react to potential threats to workplace, home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Chatfield News

GRETCHEN MENSINK LOVEJOY/BLUFF COUNTRY NEWSPAPER GROUP Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase, center, explains the purpose of learning citizen response to violent intruder methods as deputies Nate Olson, left, and Jesse Betts, right, wait to present the information. GRETCHEN MENSINK LOVEJOY/BLUFF COUNTRY NEWSPAPER GROUP Fillmore County employees listen to a video about ALICE self-defense training last Thursday, Feb. 23. ALICE, or "alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate," just might make the difference between becoming a victim of an active shooter or surviving such an attack on the county's employees and the people who are simply doing their daily business at the courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Preston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fountain Drinks Nov '16 Soda Jerk 1
News Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06) Jun '16 Mylissa June 7
Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ldeboer 1
News Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15) Mar '15 dick brown class... 1
Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14) Feb '15 Ann-Marie 7
News Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15) Feb '15 See The Real Prob... 1
Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14) Jun '14 Thomas 1
See all Preston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Preston Forum Now

Preston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Preston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Preston, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC