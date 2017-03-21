County employees learn strategies to react to potential threats to workplace, home

GRETCHEN MENSINK LOVEJOY/BLUFF COUNTRY NEWSPAPER GROUP Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase, center, explains the purpose of learning citizen response to violent intruder methods as deputies Nate Olson, left, and Jesse Betts, right, wait to present the information. GRETCHEN MENSINK LOVEJOY/BLUFF COUNTRY NEWSPAPER GROUP Fillmore County employees listen to a video about ALICE self-defense training last Thursday, Feb. 23. ALICE, or "alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate," just might make the difference between becoming a victim of an active shooter or surviving such an attack on the county's employees and the people who are simply doing their daily business at the courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.