Answer Man: For Catholics, there's no age limit for Friday fish

IAZ008>010-018-019-MNZ079-086-087-094-095-062200- /O.CON.KARX.WI.Y.0001.170307T0100Z-170307T1200Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted- Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 746 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * TIMING...Strongest west winds develop this evening and continue overnight. The period of highest winds will be 11 pm through 5 am.

