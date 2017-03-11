11th annual Preston Area Community Foundation dinner and auction will ...
The 11th Annual Preston Area Community Foundation Dinner and Auction will be held Monday, March 27 at the Branding Iron Supper Club in Preston, starting with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is a great opportunity for PACF donors in the greater Preston and Fountain areas to hear about the impact their contributions are making to improve the quality of life and build stronger communities. Highlighting the evening is guest speaker Janet Letnes Martin from Hastings, Minn.
