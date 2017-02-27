Work of Preston playwright to be featured in short play festival
SUBMITTED PHOTO Rick Nance of Cresco, at left, and Randy Wilson of Chatfield, center, play characters in the short comedic play "Food for Thought" by writer/director Ruth Furan of Preston. The play is just one of several being featured in the Wits End Theatre's Festival of Short Plays at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Feb. 17 and 18. "Playwriting is storytelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC