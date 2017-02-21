Oak Center to host Ray and the Shakes

IAZ008>010-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-242145- /O.CON.KARX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170225T1200Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted- Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 732 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * Periods of snow will continue today, tapering off this evening. * Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow.

