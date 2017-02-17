Hot dish cook-off slated for Rushford

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-211600- /O.NEW.KARX.FG.Y.0006.170221T1307Z-170221T1600Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 707 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST this morning. * Visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile at times.

