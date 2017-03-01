Fillmore Central eighth grader places second in district Patriot Pen contest
SUBMITTED PHOTO Kaylee Arndt, center, a Fillmore Central eighth grader from Preston, is shown with First District VFW Auxiliary President Karianne Hermanson, at left, and First District VFW Senior Vice Commander Mike Meyer after placing second at the district level for her essay in the Patriot Pen competition. Kaylee Arndt placed second at the district level for her essay in the "Patriot's Pen" competition.
