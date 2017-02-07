Council stays focused on future of Preston
The Preston City Council members had their eyes focused on the future during their Monday, Feb. 6, meeting as they discussed future funding for several proposed projects within the city. Councilmember Robert Maust asked his fellow council members to consider funding options for the proposed veterans home and the Riverside Center project.
