Council stays focused on future of Pr...

Council stays focused on future of Preston

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Republican-Leader

The Preston City Council members had their eyes focused on the future during their Monday, Feb. 6, meeting as they discussed future funding for several proposed projects within the city. Councilmember Robert Maust asked his fellow council members to consider funding options for the proposed veterans home and the Riverside Center project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Preston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fountain Drinks Nov '16 Soda Jerk 1
News Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06) Jun '16 Mylissa June 7
Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ldeboer 1
News Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15) Mar '15 dick brown class... 1
Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14) Feb '15 Ann-Marie 7
News Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15) Feb '15 See The Real Prob... 1
Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14) Jun '14 Thomas 1
See all Preston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Preston Forum Now

Preston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Preston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Preston, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC