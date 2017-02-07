Chatfield hunter shoots self in foot ...

Chatfield hunter shoots self in foot near Preston

A 29-year-old Chatfield man, reportedly coyote hunting, sustained a self-inflicted injury from a high-power rifle while a passenger traveling in a motor vehicle Monday, Feb. 6. The victim was injured in the foot and the injury was not life-threatening, according to Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch received a call of a gunshot injury on Monday, Feb. 6, at approximately 5:05 p.m. It was reported that the victim was being transported by private conveyance to the Preston Ambulance Station.

