Week in Photos: 1-7-17

Firefighters battle a house fire at 522 Zumbro Hills Drive SW in Oronoco on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The house was fully engulfed when they arrived after the call came in around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters battle a house fire at 522 Zumbro Hills Drive SW in Oronoco on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.