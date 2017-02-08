Minnesota to hire federal sharpshoots...

Minnesota to hire federal sharpshoots to shoot more deer in Fillmore County

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Star Tribune

Federal sharpshooters will be hired by the state of Minnesota to kill wild deer in a concentrated area around Lanesboro and Preston, Minn., where eight chronic wasting disease-infected whitetails have been discovered by the Department of Natural Resources . Lou Cornicelli, the DNR's top big game researcher, said Tuesday the sharpshooters could go to work in the area by the third week in February to help eliminate a vexing outbreak of CWD.

