Hunters kill 344 deer in SE Minnesota...

Hunters kill 344 deer in SE Minnesota to study if CWD spreading

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Star Tribune

Hunters killed 344 deer during the first three days of a special southeast Minnesota whitetail season prompted by the discovery there of two animals that carried chronic wasting disease . The hunt, which began Saturday and ends Jan. 15, is being held in a 371-square-mile area surrounding the location near Lanesboro where the infected deer were killed by hunters in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Preston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fountain Drinks Nov '16 Soda Jerk 1
News Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06) Jun '16 Mylissa June 7
Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ldeboer 1
News Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15) Mar '15 dick brown class... 1
Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14) Feb '15 Ann-Marie 7
News Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15) Feb '15 See The Real Prob... 1
Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14) Jun '14 Thomas 1
See all Preston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Preston Forum Now

Preston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Preston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Preston, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC