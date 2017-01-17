Hunters kill 344 deer in SE Minnesota to study if CWD spreading
Hunters killed 344 deer during the first three days of a special southeast Minnesota whitetail season prompted by the discovery there of two animals that carried chronic wasting disease . The hunt, which began Saturday and ends Jan. 15, is being held in a 371-square-mile area surrounding the location near Lanesboro where the infected deer were killed by hunters in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC