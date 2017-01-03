DNR announces new special angling regulations

Trout anglers have all the more reason to visit Chatfield, Lanesboro, Preston and Spring Valley in southeastern Minnesota thanks to a change that effectively allows trout fishing all year long in these cities. "We're pleased to offer this new opportunity for catch-andrelease stream trout fishing during the fall, when the trout season is traditionally closed," said Ronald Benjamin, Lanesboro area fisheries supervisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.