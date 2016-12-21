St. Paul Lutheran's pastor takes long journey to arrive in Chatfield
SUBMITTED PHOTO The Rev. Peter Haugen, top center, is installed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatfield on Nov. 27. "I graduated from a high school in Montana, but I grew up in Minneapolis, about 10 miles from the Metrodome, in the Plymouth-Crystal area," Haugen said as he began his personal biography, describing his and his family's journey around the world to arrive in Chatfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC