Hundreds crowd gym in Preston to hear DNR's deer details

Friday Dec 16

More than 800 people filled the gym at Fillmore Central School in Preston for a presentation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on its special deer hunt. The hunt will be used to gather 900 deer samples to test for chronic wasting disease.

