County goals, budget reviewed during truth in taxation hearing

Fillmore County commissioners held the county's annual truth in taxation hearing last Tuesday, Dec. 13, with county coordinator Bobbie Vickerman outlining where the money from the coffers has gone and how much is going to be necessary to keep the county's operations running in 2017. She began by giving a review of the actions taken by the county board in 2016, including the redesign of governance, transparency and flexibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.