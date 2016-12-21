County goals, budget reviewed during ...

County goals, budget reviewed during truth in taxation hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Chatfield News

Fillmore County commissioners held the county's annual truth in taxation hearing last Tuesday, Dec. 13, with county coordinator Bobbie Vickerman outlining where the money from the coffers has gone and how much is going to be necessary to keep the county's operations running in 2017. She began by giving a review of the actions taken by the county board in 2016, including the redesign of governance, transparency and flexibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Preston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fountain Drinks Nov '16 Soda Jerk 1
News Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06) Jun '16 Mylissa June 7
Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ldeboer 1
News Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15) Mar '15 dick brown class... 1
Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14) Feb '15 Ann-Marie 7
News Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15) Feb '15 See The Real Prob... 1
Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14) Jun '14 Thomas 1
See all Preston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Preston Forum Now

Preston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Preston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Preston, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC