Audrey Patterson, 76, of Mabel
She was united in marriage to Royce Patterson on Sept. 20, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC