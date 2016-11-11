ARRAY(0x1145c4b8)
Jonathon Bierman will get your piano back in tune or repair it and get you back to enjoying piano music as it should sound. Photo submitted Jonathan Bierman, the owner of Bierman's Piano Service, grew up outside of Lanesboro and recently moved to Preston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fillmore County Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Preston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fountain Drinks
|Nov '16
|Soda Jerk
|1
|Murder-Suicide In Minn.-Iowa Border Town (Oct '06)
|Jun '16
|Mylissa June
|7
|Review: Avian Acres' Wild Bird Supply (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ldeboer
|1
|Orval Amdahl, 95, of Lanesboro (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|dick brown class...
|1
|Apparent suicide of Canton, MN woman (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|Ann-Marie
|7
|Speaker of the House makes visit to area (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|See The Real Prob...
|1
|Review: Stortz Satellite LLC (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Preston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC