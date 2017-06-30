Oh, Deer! Firefighters Rescue 2 Fawns Trapped In Path Of Flames Of Massive Fire In Arizona
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Firefighters rescued two baby deer from a massive wildfire in Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Fri
|Ash
|1
|Mayer Dome Home
|Jun 30
|joe smith
|2
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 29
|The Truth
|16
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|Jun 29
|Joe Smith
|1
|Public School Problems?
|Jun 29
|HSTruman
|1
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC