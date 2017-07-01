Arrest made in drone flights over Goo...

Arrest made in drone flights over Goodwin Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arrest made in drone flights over Goodwin Fire 54-year-old Gene Alan Carpenter was arrested Friday on suspicion that he flew his drone several times near the Goodwin Fire, stopping firefighting efforts. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ubWneO The Goodwin Fire has burned 18,000 acres and crossed Highway 69 on Jun. 28, 2017 in Mayer, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Fri Ash 1
Mayer Dome Home Jun 30 joe smith 2
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Jun 30 Presidential 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... Jun 29 Joe Smith 1
Public School Problems? Jun 29 HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
See all Prescott Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Valley Forum Now

Prescott Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Prescott Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC