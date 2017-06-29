The Latest: Arizona fire closes summe...

The Latest: Arizona fire closes summer camps, destroys homes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Journal

Authorities believe a handful of homes have been destroyed in an Arizona forest fire that has displaced thousands of people. Officials do not have an exact number of homes that have been lost in the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Fri Ash 1
Mayer Dome Home Jun 30 joe smith 2
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Jun 30 Presidential 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... Jun 29 Joe Smith 1
Public School Problems? Jun 29 HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
See all Prescott Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Valley Forum Now

Prescott Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Prescott Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC