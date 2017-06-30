State Route 69, part of the route between Phoenix and Prescott that was closed due to the Goodwin Fire, has reopened in time for 4th of July weekend. State Route 69 reopens near Goodwin Fire area State Route 69, part of the route between Phoenix and Prescott that was closed due to the Goodwin Fire, has reopened in time for 4th of July weekend.

