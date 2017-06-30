Some evacuees return to Arizona homes...

Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West

There are 1 comment on the KTMF story from Friday Jun 30, titled Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West. In it, KTMF reports that:

Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that s... . Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks with Jean Wilson, a 71-year-old evacuee from the community of Pine Flats at the fire's evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Presidential

Beverly, MA

#1 Friday Jun 30
It would have been nice if the President had focused his concerns about all of the people being hurt or displaced by the horrible wildfires instead of ranting on Twitter.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Fri Ash 1
Mayer Dome Home Jun 30 joe smith 2
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D... Jun 29 Joe Smith 1
Public School Problems? Jun 29 HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 Jun 28 Roger 1
See all Prescott Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Valley Forum Now

Prescott Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Prescott Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC