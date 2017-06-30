Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West
There are 1 comment on the KTMF story from Friday Jun 30, titled Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires sweep US West.
Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that s... . Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks with Jean Wilson, a 71-year-old evacuee from the community of Pine Flats at the fire's evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
#1 Friday Jun 30
It would have been nice if the President had focused his concerns about all of the people being hurt or displaced by the horrible wildfires instead of ranting on Twitter.
