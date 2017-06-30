Residents leave homes as wildfires sweep through US West

In this photo provided by Jill Baker, a forest fire burns through a rugged section of Arizona on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, near the town of Mayer, Ariz. The wildfire burning through a dense Arizona forest has forced thousands of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago.

