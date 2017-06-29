'It's tear-jerking': Goodwin Fire evacuees pack pets, memories, hope
'It's tear-jerking': Goodwin Fire evacuees pack pets, memories, hope Goodwin Fire evacuees pack pets, memories, hope Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2trhjBt Volunteers from Animal Disaster Services care for displaced animals at Bradshaw Mountain High School Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. the animals were displaced due to the Goodwin Fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Fri
|Ash
|1
|Mayer Dome Home
|Jun 30
|joe smith
|2
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 29
|The Truth
|16
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|Jun 29
|Joe Smith
|1
|Public School Problems?
|Jun 29
|HSTruman
|1
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC