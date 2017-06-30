Goodwin Fire has burned 4,399 acres47 mins ago
The Goodwin Fire has burned approximately 4,399 acres in the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Fire officials say the fire sparked 14 miles south of Prescott on Saturday.
