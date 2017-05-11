Skating Polly Announces UK/EU Dates w...

Skating Polly Announces UK/EU Dates w/ Kate Nash; US Headline Tour Starts Tonight

Thursday May 11

Skating Polly are thrilled to announce an extensive UK and European summer tour with Kate Nash! In addition to joining Nash for a month of dates, the band will also play a handful of shows with Hands Off Gretel as well as several headlining dates. The overseas tour news comes as Skating Polly wraps a short run with the legendary X and kicks off their US headlining tour tonight in Minneapolis at the iconic 7th Street Entry.

