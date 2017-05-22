Four Alpha Omega Academy Students Qua...

Four Alpha Omega Academy Students Qualify for National History Bee

Contact: Teri Elgersma, Alpha Omega Academy , 800-682-7391 ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa, May 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Four students at Alpha Omega Academy qualified for the 2017 National History Bee Finals to be held June 2-4 in Atlanta, Georgia. Matthew Clayton, a fourth grader from Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Will, a sixth grader from Estelline, South Dakota, qualified in the elementary division.

