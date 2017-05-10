Trump blames Obama for allowing violent MS-13 gang to form in the US - which took hold in the early 2000s Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona President Donald Trump is back to his pre-dawn tweeting. Tuesday morning, Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for "allowing" a Central American gang to form in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.