Trump blames Obama for allowing violent MS-13 gang to form in the US...
Trump blames Obama for allowing violent MS-13 gang to form in the US - which took hold in the early 2000s Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona President Donald Trump is back to his pre-dawn tweeting. Tuesday morning, Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for "allowing" a Central American gang to form in the United States.
