Prescott Valley cabbie accused of sexually assaulting woman

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Yuma Sun

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 63-year-old Casey Bright remains jailed in Camp Verde on a $50,000 bond. A woman in her 30s says she went to Whiskey Row and had too much to drink so she called a cab.

