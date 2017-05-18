Prescott Valley cabbie accused of sexually assaulting woman
Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 63-year-old Casey Bright remains jailed in Camp Verde on a $50,000 bond. A woman in her 30s says she went to Whiskey Row and had too much to drink so she called a cab.
