PD: Suspect fires at officers in Prescott Valley
According to Prescott Valley Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation at the park when a suspect fired several rounds at the officers. The suspect sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|chuckles
|1,137
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Sat
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 14
|asking
|1
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr 10
|SELF RELIANT
|27
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC