Legion post shines as veterans resource center
As a new facility assisting disabled people was launched in Prescott Valley, Ariz., American Legion Post 140 finally had a place to call home. "The concept of getting this post together was to purposefully not have a bar, or restaurant, and to not have a Legion post that our fathers and grandfathers grew up in," said Sean Kriner, commander of Post 140 Veterans Resource Center, as it's known.
