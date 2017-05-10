Legion post shines as veterans resource center

As a new facility assisting disabled people was launched in Prescott Valley, Ariz., American Legion Post 140 finally had a place to call home. "The concept of getting this post together was to purposefully not have a bar, or restaurant, and to not have a Legion post that our fathers and grandfathers grew up in," said Sean Kriner, commander of Post 140 Veterans Resource Center, as it's known.

