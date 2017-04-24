Investigators now have 'concrete evidence' of collusion...
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona A source close to the investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign and its ties to Russia says that there is now "specific concrete and corroborative evidence" that individuals within Trump's immediate orbit coordinated with Russian intelligence operatives during the election. The Guardian said on Thursday that the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters has been watching the Trump camp since late 2015, having noticed suspicious "interactions" between Trump associates and well-known Russian agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,141
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Song
|47
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC