Investigators now have 'concrete evidence' of collusion...

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona A source close to the investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign and its ties to Russia says that there is now "specific concrete and corroborative evidence" that individuals within Trump's immediate orbit coordinated with Russian intelligence operatives during the election. The Guardian said on Thursday that the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters has been watching the Trump camp since late 2015, having noticed suspicious "interactions" between Trump associates and well-known Russian agents.

