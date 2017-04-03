Trump is acting like a cornered anima...

Trump is acting like a cornered animal on Twitter this morning: What about Clinton and the Russians?

Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Raw Story

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona President Donald Trump lashed out Monday morning on Twitter ahead of the FBI director's testimony before a House panel on his campaign's alleged ties to Russia. The president started tweeting at 6:35 a.m. by denouncing the allegations, which are under investigation by the House Intelligence Committee, as "fake news."

