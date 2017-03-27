RightSure Purchases Chaparral Insuran...

RightSure Purchases Chaparral Insurance in Arizona

Read more: World News Report

RightSure Insurance Group has acquired Prescott Valley, Ariz.-based Chaparral Insurance Agency. This represents RightSure's 12th book of business acquisition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Prescott Valley, AZ

