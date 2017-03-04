Prescott Valley school surprises belo...

Prescott Valley school surprises beloved teacher with $17,000 trip

Read more: The Arizona Republic

Bradshaw Mountain High teacher George Ponte has long dreamt of visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor a friend. Former student Chris Ames made it happen.

