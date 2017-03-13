Mad Ants edge Northern Arizona on the road

From staff report Thursday, March 16, 2017 3:11 AM Tyler Hansbrough and Trey McKinney-Jones scored 25 points each to lead the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to a 123-122 win over Northern Arizona on Wednesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. It was Hansbrough's best game since joining the Mad Ants earlier this month as he also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.