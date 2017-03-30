Downed Power Pole Sparks Small Grass ...

Downed Power Pole Sparks Small Grass Fire in Prescott Valley

Read more: US News & World Report

Crews have quickly contained a wind-driven 25-acre grass fire in Prescott Valley that apparently was sparked by a downed electrical pole. Authorities say the fire started about 3:45 p.m. Thursday and flames crept close to some homes on the north side of Manley Drive.

