'Propaganda targeted at the American population': Terror...

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona The Trump administration on Monday posted a list of terrorist attacks that it claimed were "under-reported" by the mainstream media , and it included high-profile cases that received significant media coverage such as the 2015 attacks in Paris and the mass shooting in San Bernardino . Swedish publication TheLocal.se talked with terrorism expert Magnus Ranstorp, a researcher at Sweden's National Defense University, who says that Trump's claims of "under-reported" terrorist incidents are simply crude propaganda aimed at making American citizens much more fearful of terrorist attacks than they need to be.

