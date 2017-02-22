One suspect arrested, one at large for role in sign thefts in Seligman

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported it has one suspect in custody and is looking for a second in their alleged roles in December in stealing historic signs from Delgadillos' Route 66 Gift Shop in Seligman, Arizona. The Daily Courier of Prescott, Arizona, reported late Tuesday that William Martin Clark, 38, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, is in the Apache County Jail.

