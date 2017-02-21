'LOOOOOOOOSER!': The internet mocks T...

'LOOOOOOOOSER!': The internet mocks Trump's loss from the Ninth Circuit

Thursday Feb 9

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona Not long after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced their ruling to stop the ban put in place by President Donald Trump's executive order , the internet erupted with laughter, mockery and shame for the new leader. "Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all," the court wrote in its repudiation of the order.

