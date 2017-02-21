'LOOOOOOOOSER!': The internet mocks Trump's loss from the Ninth Circuit
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona Not long after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced their ruling to stop the ban put in place by President Donald Trump's executive order , the internet erupted with laughter, mockery and shame for the new leader. "Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all," the court wrote in its repudiation of the order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|chuckles
|1,107
|Jacob Elmer
|5 hr
|Justbored13
|1
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|james
|12
|Frito lay lies to customers and employees (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Mafia man
|92
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Feb 21
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC