'Impeach Trump Now' campaign racks up more than a half million signatures
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona The "Impeach Donald Trump Now" campaign, which called for the president's impeachment for "serious violations" and "unprecedented level of corruption" since he took the office, has gained over half a million signatures. The campaign, an independent public interest initiative, is led by nonpartisan and nonprofit Free Speech for People and RootsAction.
