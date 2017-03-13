'Find Now': Trump blasts the Fbi for not ratting out...
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saying the agency has been unable to stop people from giving national security information to the media and calling for such leakers to be found "now." Trump's comments, in a series of tweets, come amid media reports that the FBI refused a White House request to knock down recent stories about contacts between associates of Trump and Russia during the presidential campaign.
