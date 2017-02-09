The internet shreds Trump's new 'idiotic' deregulation order...
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona CNBC announced Monday that the Donald Trump administration will be signing an executive order that mandates for every regulation passed, two things must arbitrarily be deregulated. The order was part of a campaign promise that Trump reiterated last week when he told business leaders, "we think we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|3 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|7 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|7 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|10 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|10 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|10 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC