The internet shreds Trump's new 'idiotic' deregulation order...

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona CNBC announced Monday that the Donald Trump administration will be signing an executive order that mandates for every regulation passed, two things must arbitrarily be deregulated. The order was part of a campaign promise that Trump reiterated last week when he told business leaders, "we think we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more."

