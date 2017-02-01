Prescott Valley police: Family members attacked with hatchet
Prescott Valley police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three relatives with a hatchet while they were sleeping. Police say Brian Garafalo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and that the three family members are hospitalized in stable condition with unspecified injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|26 min
|alien
|4
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|47 min
|ArtemisBlack
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|21 hr
|Robert
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Thu
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC