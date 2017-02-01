Prescott Valley police: Family member...

Prescott Valley police: Family members attacked with hatchet

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Yuma Sun

Prescott Valley police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three relatives with a hatchet while they were sleeping. Police say Brian Garafalo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and that the three family members are hospitalized in stable condition with unspecified injuries.

Prescott Valley, AZ

