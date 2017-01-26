Obama's Last Chance to Face Down Our Spies
More than 20 U.S. intelligence, military and diplomatic veterans are calling on President Obama to release the evidence backing up allegations that Russia aided the Trump campaign - or admit that the proof is lacking. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office Friday, a pall hangs over his upcoming presidency amid an unprecedentedly concerted campaign to delegitimize it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at War Is A Crime.
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|15 hr
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|17 hr
|hate brown bean e...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Sat
|Steve
|5
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|positronium
|193,116
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|Sat
|SallyinSF
|13
|trump! build that wall!!!
|Jan 26
|Where is my love ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC