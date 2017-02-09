Homeland Security says it's closely monitoring litigation over Trump order

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona The Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday it was carefully monitoring litigation to do with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order affecting seven Muslim-majority countries but had not yet seen a copy of the emergency stay issued by a U.S. Federal Court. A senior Homeland Security official said of roughly 375 travelers affected by the order, 109 were in transit to the United States and denied entry into the country.

