Donald Trump and His "Magic Mirror"

By insisting that he is the legitimate winner of the U.S. popular vote and the man who drew the largest inaugural crowd ever, President Trump is behaving like the evil queen in "Snow White" gazing into a "magic mirror" and refusing to accept that he isn't the "fairest of them all." To protect his giant but fragile ego, Trump concocts fantasies about three million to five million illegal votes -- enough to cover his actual deficit of 2.8 million -- and he disputes the obvious fact that his inaugural turnout was far less than Barack Obama's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.