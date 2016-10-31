The Blue Waveby Tim Alberta Editor's ...

The Blue Waveby Tim Alberta Editor's Note: The following article...

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 31, 2016 Read more: National Review Online

Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Salem, Va. - Lee Stauffacher and Pam McKinney love their home state of California - its paradisiacal climate, its sublime topography - but they had to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prescott Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 1 hr White Male Conser... 2
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers Thu Assbeating 1
Smoking females Wed Kristin 10
Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly Nov '16 Mike 3
News Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott Sep '16 MAGA2016 1
News The Gift of Midas gives back to equine genetic ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Prescott Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prescott Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Yavapai County was issued at December 24 at 8:46AM MST

Prescott Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prescott Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Prescott Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC