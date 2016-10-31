The Blue Waveby Tim Alberta Editor's Note: The following article...
Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Salem, Va. - Lee Stauffacher and Pam McKinney love their home state of California - its paradisiacal climate, its sublime topography - but they had to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prescott Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|1 hr
|White Male Conser...
|2
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Thu
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Wed
|Kristin
|10
|Is Prescott Valley lgbt friendly
|Nov '16
|Mike
|3
|Tuesday: Donald Trump to hold rally in Prescott
|Sep '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|The Gift of Midas gives back to equine genetic ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prescott Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC