The Latest: Police say Arizona man flew drone over wildfire

A man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire has been arrested, with authorities saying he interrupted firefighting efforts on a blaze that has forced thousands of people from their homes. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that 54-year-old Gene Alan Carpenter of Prescott Valley was in custody on charges of endangerment and unlawful operation of an unmanned aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.