The Latest: Police say Arizona man flew drone over wildfire
A man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire has been arrested, with authorities saying he interrupted firefighting efforts on a blaze that has forced thousands of people from their homes. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that 54-year-old Gene Alan Carpenter of Prescott Valley was in custody on charges of endangerment and unlawful operation of an unmanned aircraft.
Prescott Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayer Dome Home
|6 hr
|Joe Smith
|3
|Review: Cedar Tree Montessori Preschool (Oct '14)
|Mon
|nnono
|16
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|The Dome house and the occupants. Only One in D...
|Jun 29
|Joe Smith
|1
|Officer Emilio Rodriguez (Sep '07)
|Jun 24
|funny
|8
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May '17
|John doe
|197
|Living in HIGHLAND PINES is SCARY!!! (May '11)
|Apr '17
|SELF RELIANT
|27
